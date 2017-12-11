Changes at 85-385 interchange planned for Tuesday

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)– Drivers will see some changes Tuesday morning because of work on the 85-385 Gateway.

Here are the details from the project’s Facebook page:

Tuesday morning advisory: Major progress is being made on the I85/385 Gateway Project, resulting in another temporary alignment for 385 NB traffic. Drivers will be asked to pay close attention on Tuesday morning as they travel along 385 NB. Motorists will be re-directed along a new alignment as they work their way towards Roper Mtn. and downtown Greenville. Once you make your way past Butler Rd., you will continue under the Woodruff Rd. Bridge and under the new bridge towards downtown. You will be taken off of 385 NB as you now know it! As drivers work their way towards I-85, travel lanes will gradually shift back to the original alignment across the I-85 bridges. This is a significant change to the old traffic pattern and motorists are asked to pay close attention to new signage, message boards and traffic control devices that will assist them through this area. Please use caution as you drive through this area.

The 85-385 Gateway Project is the second largest transportation project in South Carolina history. The Project will create a new interchange with new lanes, ramps, and bridges. Work also includes improvements to Woodruff Road, Garlington Road, Miller Road, and Chrome Drive. In all, there will be ten new bridges including two flyovers, rehabilitation of two existing bridges, and improvements to one existing substructure. The work is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion. Most work should be done by late 2018.

