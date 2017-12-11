GCS Student To Visit Washington After Winning Scholarship

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) A Greenville County Schools student has earned thousands of dollars for college and will soon make his way to Washington, thanks to a federal scholarship.

Henry Lear, a 16-year old Southside High School junior, is one of two students in the state to receive the United States Senate Youth Scholarship. Lear got the nod after he wrote an essay on the Senate and how political patterns and discourse have changed over time.

“To have this type of scholarship is immensely helpful for paying for my university education,” said Lear. “But additionally, opportunities come with it like meeting our senators for the state which is incredibly exciting.”

The USSYS includes a $10,000 check which is to be used for college tuition. Lear hasn’t yet decided on where he will attend college or what course of study he will pursue.

Harshini Abbaraju, a senior at Connections Academy in the South Carolina Public Charter School District, also received the scholarship.