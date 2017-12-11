Group offers help for the holidays to dementia patients, loved ones

(WSPA) — Though full of excitement and parties, the holidays can be stressful for those with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter has advice and gift suggestions to help you navigate the holidays.

The Spartanburg Knitting Guild chose the Alzheimer’s Association to receive handmade “twiddle muffs” that provide tactile stimulation and can help soothe dementia patients in group settings.

The muffs are available for free by contacting the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

You can also contact the organization to learn more about the MedicAlert and Safe Return program.

Bracelets with your loved one’s information can be ordered for free by calling the same number.

For more information, visit www.alz.org/sc/