Help ID suspect from Wells Fargo Bank robbery

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man they say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Grove Road Monday afternoon in Greenville County.

The robbery happened around 1:50pm, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say passed a note demanding money and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It is not known whether the suspect was armed at the time of the robbery.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is 5’11” to 6’2″ tall with a slim to medium build. The suspect left in a red or burgundy sedan headed towards White Horse Road.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.