MANHATTAN, NY (WSPA) — Police report one person is in custody after an explosion at a port authority station near Times Square.

A source tells CBS News there was an explosion in a subway tunnel during an attempted suicide bombing. According to police, there are no injuries other than the suspect.

The New York City Police Department tweeted that lines were being evacuated shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017