SC woman accused of choking, assaulting infant

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) – A 20-year-old woman who authorities say choked and assaulted her 5-month-old daughter has been charged with attempted murder.

News outlets report the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that Jacklyn Sellers was arrested Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Sellers hit her daughter in the face and threw her against a wall, in addition to choking her.

The release says Sellers also injured herself with a knife.

Both Sellers and the baby were taken to the hospital. The baby suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized. She has bene placed into protective custody.

Sellers was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.