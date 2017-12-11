Snapchat photo of baby in bag leads to couple’s arrest

CLAREMORE, OK (AP) — A northeast Oklahoma couple has been arrested following a Snapchat image of a baby in a laundry bag that was hanging from a door handle.

The Claremore Daily Progress reports that 23-year-old Paul Chuckluck and 21-year-old Johnnie Gaghins were booked into Rogers County Jail on Monday. They face possible charges of child abuse or neglect.

Hominy police alerted the Claremore Police Department about the photo’s appearance on Snapchat, a social media app. Claremore police obtained a copy of the picture and found that Chuckluck and Gaghins were the baby’s parents.

Police allege that Chuckluck placed the nine-month-old inside a mesh laundry bag, tied a knot and hung the bag on a door handle. Records say Gaghin said she thought it was funny and took a photo of the child.