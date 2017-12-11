Spartanburg man accused of kidnapping woman before robbery, sex assault

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A man is accused of kidnapping a woman from a Spartanburg business before robbing and sexually assaulting her.

Andrell Demond Wright, 23, of Spartanburg is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and strong arm robbery, according to jail records.

Wright took the victim against her will from Sitel on Dec. 4, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Wright withdrew $500 in cash using the victim’s debit card against her will. The victim told deputies that she was later taken to Wright’s home where she was forced to perform a sex act on him, which was recorded with her cellphone.

The report states the victim was later dropped off at the business.

Wright was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Friday and remains in custody, according to online jail records.