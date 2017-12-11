Todd Kohlhepp says there are more victims

Related Coverage A Killer Among Us: The Unsealed Files of Todd Kohlhepp

(WSPA) — Several months after pleading guilty to murdering seven people, Todd Kohlhepp now claims there are more victims.

Kohlhepp is serving a life sentence in the S.C. Department of Corrections for murder, kidnapping and other charges.

The Herald-Journal reports Kohlhepp wrote the newspaper an eight-page letter in which he claimed he tried telling investigators that there are more than seven victims but was “was blown off.”

An FBI spokesman told the paper there is a pending investigation.

Kohlhepp admitted to Spartanburg County deputies that he was responsible for the quadruple murder at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee in November 2003.

The case had gone cold until deputies found Kala Brown in a shipping container on Kohlhepp’s property in Woodruff about 13 years later.

Brown had been kept chained in the container after Kohlhepp murdered her boyfriend Charlie Carver.

Carver was buried on the same property where Brown was discovered, along with Johnny and Meagan Coxie. The couple was killed in December 2015.

The paper reports that Kohlhepp writes in the letter dated Nov. 28 that he “acted out” three years before the Coxies were killed.

Kohlhepp was a realtor at the time of his arrest. He was also a licensed pilot.

Court records revealed that Kohlhepp kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while living with his father in Arizona.

Kohlhepp served time and registered as a sex offender for that crime.

A judge wrote in a ruling at the time, “Twenty-five months of the most intensive and expensive professional intervention, short of God’s, will provide no protection for the public and no rehabilitation of this juvenile.”