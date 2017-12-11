Upstate mom charged after boy left in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A mother has been charged after police say she left her child in a vehicle.

Spartanburg police were asked to check on a child’s welfare after a witness reported the boy had been by himself in an SUV in the parking lot for at least 20 minutes.

According to a police report, an officer saw the small boy sitting in the backseat with all the windows up and doors locked. The child was not in a car seat and did not appear distressed.

Police were opening the doors when the boy’s mother, identified in the report as Alla Kovalevych, ran towards officers and told them through a Russian translator on her phone that she was inside an Old Navy store for a few minutes.

She reportedly told police her son had been sick and was asleep when she entered the store and that it would never happen again, but police say security footage showed her entering a store more than an hour before she was seen running towards officers.

Kovalevych, 37, of Boiling Springs has been charged with cruelty to children, according to jail records.

She was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Friday and released later that day.