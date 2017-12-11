Upstate students can take WiFi hotspots home

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Technology has advanced and so has the way children are taught in school.

Spartanburg School District One is making sure all children have equal access to learning materials.

The school district has launched a new tech initiative to ensure students learn at school and home with “jet packs” that students can take with them to access WiFi anywhere.

Students can check out a jet pack for a week from the school library so they access the Internet from home. It also tells the students what school assignments are due.

The school district says it will track data to see the impact of technology on students as the program continues.