PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – Athletic fields were vandalized at Woodmont High School in Greenville County, according to the district.



The school says someone broke bolts on the gate near the scoreboard before cutting a figure 8 in the playing field.

The vandals also did doughnuts in the practice field behind the stadium and also cut across the lawn on the east side of the campus.

The school says it is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.