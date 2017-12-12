28 arrested as part of drug sting ‘Operation Grinch’ in Union Co.

UNION, SC (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 28 people were arrested Tuesday morning as part of Operation Grinch.

The operation resulted from investigations by several agencies over the past six months.

The agencies involved in the arrests are: Union County Sheriff’s OFfice, Union Public Safety Department, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon, and Parole Services.

28 people were arrested on 69 separate charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“This has been a 6 month investigation on the drug activity in all areas of Union County”, said Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

“Captain John Sherfield and his Narcotics guys do a great job working to continue fighting the drug epidemic in our county”. Sheriff Taylor would like to thank the following agencies for their

The Sheriff’s Office says more arrests are expected as part of the ongoing operation.

Full gallery of arrests and charges:

Operation Grinch – Union Co. Sheriff’s Office View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fred Cosby - Distribution of Schedule II Substance, Distribution of Schedule II Substance within 1/2 mile of school. Kashif Eison - Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana Lachandra Fleming - Distribution of Crack, Distribution of Crack within 1/2 mile of school Isaac Ford - Possession of a Controlled Substance James Kenneth Fowler, Jr. - Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Methamphetamine, Att. Manufacture of Methamphetamine Charlene Gregory - Possession of a Controlled Substance Miriam Holden - Distribution of Methamphetamine Candas Houghton - Trafficking Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1/2 mile of school, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm/Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of Marijuana James Michael Jeter - Distribution of Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana within 1/2 mile of school Joshua Jabott Jeter - Distribution of Crack Michael Antonio Norman, Jr. - Possession of Methamphetamine Paige Perkins - Unlawful Neglect of a Child Miranda Anne Pruitt - Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1/2 mile of school Willie James Rice, Jr. - two counts of Distribution of Marijuana, two counts of Distribution of Marijuana within 1/2 mile of school Wendie Machelle Riddle - Distribution of Schedule III Substance Lillie Marie Sherfield - Distribution of Schedule III Substance, Distribution of Schedule III Substance within 1/2 mile of school Fred Douglas Smith, Jr. - two counts of Distribution of Marijuana, two counts of Distribution of Marijuana within 1/2 mile of school Tyler Wayne Sumner - Receiving Stolen Goods, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon Christopher Williams - Trafficking Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1/2 mile of school, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of Marijuana Carolyn Willard, two counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance, Distribution of Schedule II Substance within 1/2 of school, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1/2 mile of school Angelee Gail Wilson - Distribution of Schedule III Substance, Distribution of Schedule III Substance within 1/2 mile of school Mickey Ray Wilson - two counts of Distribution of Schedule III Substance, Distribution of Schedule III Substance within 1/2 mile of school Molly M. Anderson - two counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substance, Distribution of Schedule II Substance within 1/2 mile of school, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1/2 mile of school Jamal Mikia Bishop - Distribution of Crack 2nd offense, Distribution of Crack 3rd offense, Distribution of Crack within 1/2 of school Tonya Michelle Boulware - Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1/2 mile of school Christopher A. Brannon - Distribution of a Schedule III Substance, Distribution of a Schedule III Substance within 1/2 mile of school William Franklin Brannon, Jr. - Distribution of Crack, Distribution of Crack within 1/2 mile of school