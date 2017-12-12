28 arrested as part of drug sting ‘Operation Grinch’ in Union Co.

UNION, SC (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 28 people were arrested Tuesday morning as part of Operation Grinch.
The operation resulted from investigations by several agencies over the past six months.
The agencies involved in the arrests are: Union County Sheriff’s OFfice, Union Public Safety Department, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon, and Parole Services.
28 people were arrested on 69 separate charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“This has been a 6 month investigation on the drug activity in all areas of Union County”, said Union County Sheriff David Taylor.
“Captain John Sherfield and his Narcotics guys do a great job working to continue fighting the drug epidemic in our county”. Sheriff Taylor would like to thank the following agencies for their
The Sheriff’s Office says more arrests are expected as part of the ongoing operation.
Full gallery of arrests and charges: