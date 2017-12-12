AC Hotel Spartanburg opening this week

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–The final touches are happening on Spartanburg’s newest hotel as it prepares to open within the week.

AC Hotel Spartanburg installed art from The Johnson Collection on Monday.

The art of Black Mountain College was chosen to complement the hotel’s design and décor and aims to offer fresh insight to expectations of traditional “Southern art.”

Some of the pieces include Time + Ties by Robert Rauschenberg. There is also a canvas on the stairwell by Kenneth Noland, an Asheville native and one of the few Southerners who attended Black Mountain College. In all, there are more than 40 objects on view ranging from paintings to textiles and sculptures.

A ceremonial final brick will be set in place Tuesday, signaling the completion of construction on $20 million project.

Work has been underway since 2015 along Main Street in downtown Spartanburg.

The AC Hotel Spartanburg is locally owned by the Johnson family and operated by OTO Development, a Johnson Management company.

The 10-story hotel has 109 guestrooms and features “Level 10” a rooftop restaurant operated by the Rick Erwin Dining Group. For more information, click here.

Art installed at AC Hotel Spartanburg View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Work by Ilya Bolotowsky (Photo provided by The Johnson Collection) Kenneth Noland was an Asheville native and one of the few Southerners who attended Black Mountain College. Noland had a strong interest in the emotional effects of color and geometric forms. Created in 1978, Avanti Adios illustrates Noland’s signature staining technique, achieved by applying streaks of paint to raw canvas. (Photo provided by The Johnson Collection) Rauschenberg was one of the central figures in New York at mid-century when Abstract Expressionism burst onto the art scene. A remarkably versatile talent and innovative technician, Rauschenberg embraced abstraction, photography, borrowed sources, and tangible objects to create a repertoire of imagery uniquely his own—most notably, his signature two and three-dimensional “combines.” (Photo Provided by The Johnson Collection) A work by Josef Albers, long-time director of Black Mountain College. (Photo Provided by The Johnson Collection)