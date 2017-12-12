Bear Sightings in Campobello, SC

Campobello, SC

Bears are out on the prowl, at a time when they’re suppose to be hibernation.

DNR officials say warm weather brings them out to find food.

This is where the mama and her three Cubs were seen. The family says the sightings brought a little excitement.

The three little bears are more than a story for Missy Bright, they’re a reality and she’s got the pictures to prove it.

Missy says, “We started seeing the Bears early Saturday morning after the snow early early morning and they been back every night since then”

Tom Swayngham works for the South Carolina DNR and says, ” The main thing you do is keep your distance they’re not going to be aggressive 99% of the cases they have a natural fear of people if you’ll just keep your distance and slowly back away from them you’ll be fine The big objective is to remove food sources from around your residence.”

Tom Swayngham, tracks bear activity in the Upstate, he says they’re just out looking for food.

Missy and her family removed dog food, and food from their many bird feeders and even sunflower seeds. However, three days in a row, they keep showing up.

Missy says, “I know they’re not after me there just after food we just have to make sure that when we go outside that one is not standing there and to protect the pits to we have to keep them indoors”

Swayngham says pets my help keep the Bears away, he says, “Bears are not a threat to your animals I don’t know of the situation where we’ve had them go after chickens or anything else and they will run from dogs almost always.”

Bear hunting season happens the last two weeks of October. Shooting and killing a bear out of hunting season is illegal and carries thousands of dollars in fines.