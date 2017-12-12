Bull on the loose and dangerous in Honea Path, neighbors say

HONEA PATH, SC – A bull has been on the loose in a Honea Path neighborhood for the past 3 months, according to residents in the area.

Neighbors said at first they found it funny, that is, until the bull kept growing and started to meander onto their properties.

“It can be terrifying. It’s scary,” said Teresa Gambrell, a resident of Todd Rd.

Gambrell explained that her “Slow Down” signs in the front of her yard were dented, Tuesday evening, after the bull reportedly used them as a scratching post.

“Apparently he’s trying to scratch his back,” she said.

“Last night he was at the boat,” added her husband, Ronald Gambrell.

The couple told 7 News that they were particularly worried about the bull, they aptly named “Mr. Angus,” because of their son.

Johnathan Gambrell, who has autism and cerebral palsy, enjoys playing in the yard.

Now the couple is worried the bull may harm him, the Gambrells explained.

“Jonathan doesn’t understand ‘Come here baby, you need to come in the house,’” said Teresa.

Neighbors explained that ‘Mr. Angus” was first spotted back in September.

No one, Tuesday night, knew who he belonged to.

While multiple neighbors told 7 News they reported their concerns to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, they said animal control only came by once on September 19th.

“After 3 months its’ time someone takes responsibility and takes care of it,” said Ronald.

7 News reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer at around 3:45pm on Tuesday, and was told the department would check on it.

As of 10pm Tuesday night there was no update.