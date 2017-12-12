Clemson University sophomore found dead at off-campus home

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Funeral services have been announced for a Clemson University student who died suddenly over the weekend.

The university said in a news release that 19-year-old Bowen Paul Ellis, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., died Saturday.

“The Clemson family is heartbroken at the news of this loss. Please keep Bowen’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Dean of Students Chris Miller stated in the release.

The Independent Mail reports Ellis was found unresponsive by his roommates in an off-campus apartment.

Clemson City police officers responded to the call and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office is expected to release autopsy findings later this week, according to the report.

Ellis was a sophomore majoring in forest resource management.

Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel of Charleston is handling funeral arrangements.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Charleston. Family will receive guests immediately after the service.

According to an obituary, Ellis is survived by his parents and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for charitable donations. Memorials to America’s VetDogs can be made in honor of Ellis’ beloved dog, Clyde, at 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976, Williams Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 33, Williams, SC 29493 or a charity of one’s choice.