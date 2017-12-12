Clemson’s Ferrell Makes A.P. First-Team All-American

Clemson Athletics

Clemson, S.C.-Clemson had a national best and school record six players named to one of the three Associated Press All-America teams announced on Monday. The list included three of Clemson’s four defensive linemen and four defenders overall.

Clelin Ferrell (DE) was named first-team by AP, while Mitch Hyatt (OT), Christian Wilkins (DT) and Dorian O’Daniel (LB) were second-team selections. Tyrone Crowder (OG) and Austin Bryant (DE) were third team selections.

The previous best for Associated Press All-Americans in a season by the Clemson program is five by the 2016 National Championship team. It marks the first time Clemson has had three defensive lineman named All-American in the same season.

Ferrell, a redshirt sophomore, is fourth on the Clemson team in tackles with 61 and has a team best 17 tackles or loss, including 8.5 sacks. He joins Deshaun Watson (sophomore, 2015) and Sammy Watkins (freshman, 2011) as the only Clemson freshman or sophomores to make first-team AP All-American.

Bryant was a third-team All-American selection by Associated Press, but he was a first-team selection by the Football Writers Association on Monday. Bryant is second to Ferrell in tackles for loss and sacks. The junior from Pavo, Ga has 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Wilkins is the only returning All-American from last year’s team. A third-team selection by AP last year, the native of Springfield, Mass was a second-team choice by Associated Press on Monday. He was named second team by the Walter Camp Foundation last week.

O’Daniel was a second team selection by AP, but was earlier a first-team choice by Sports Illustrated. The graduate leads Clemson in tackles with 99, including 10.5 tackles for loss and a team best four takeaways.

Hyatt is the leader of Clemson’s strong offensive line. He has been named second team All-American by seven services so far. The native of Georgia has started 41 games the last three years. Graduate Tyrone Crowder was named a third-team AP All-American as an offensive guard.

With 11 All-America teams announced so far, Clemson has eight players named first, second or third team All-American by some service. Earlier Dexter Lawrence was named third team by the website Sports on Earth at defensive tackle. Ray-Ray McCloud was a second team selection as a punt returner by Pro Football Focus.

Clemson All-America Summary

Austin Bryant: Football Writers Association (1), Walter Camp (2), Associated Press (3),

Clelin Ferrell: Associated Press (1), Sports on Earth (1), Football Writers Association (2), USA Today (2), The All-American (2), Sports Illustrated (2)

Dorian O’Daniel: Sports Illustrated (1), Bleacher Report (1), Associated Press (2),

Christian Wilkins: Associated Press (2), Walter Camp (2), Sports on Earth (3)

Dexter Lawrence: Sports on Earth (3)

Mitch Hyatt: Associated Press (2), USA Today (2), Football Writers Association (2), Walter Camp (2), The All-American (2), Sports on Earth (2), College Football News (2)

Tyrone Crowder: Associated Press (3), College Football News (HM)

Justin Falcinelli: College Football News (HM)

Ray-Ray McCloud: Pro Football Focus (2, Punt returner)