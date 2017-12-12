Crews investigating house fire in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters are investigating an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Pelzer.

Four departments responded to the house fire on Langley Street near the Greenville County line.

West Pelzer Fire Chief David Huff said the house was in flames when crews responded around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was in the house, which firefighters think is vacant.

At least 16 firefighters were still on the scene hitting hotspots around 6 a.m. Tuesday, while an investigator is working to figure out what happened.

There were no reported injuries.

South Greenville, Williamston, and Wren fire departments also responded.