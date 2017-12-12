Deputies: Chesnee man runs from traffic stop, tosses beer

SPARTANBURG Co. S.C. (WSPA) — A Chesnee man faces several charges after deputies say he fled a traffic stop.

An officer noticed suspicious activity while patrolling the Chesnee area around 1:47 a.m. Tuesday.

The license plate on a pickup truck came back to a different vehicle, according to an incident report.

The deputy tried to stop the truck on Newt Gore Drive, but the driver continued down the road until it came to a dead end.

As soon as the truck stopped, the driver jumped out of the running vehicle and ran – dropping a beer can near the truck, the report states.

The deputy chased the suspect on foot through a yard and into woods before he was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Jessie Junior Henderson.

Henderson is charged with DUI second offense. He was also cited for driving under suspension, open container of beer/wine in vehicle and other traffic offenses, according to jail records.