Five charged in robbery, shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Five people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Mayo.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says one resident was shot during an armed robbery at a home on Orchard Street last month.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 5:15 a.m. Nov. 28.

Investigators identified five suspects accused of conspiring to burglarize and rob several people who lived at the residence.

Deputies identified the suspects as:

Jessica Marie Moore, also goes by the last name of Sims, 27, of Arcadia

Cecil Barry Van Warren Jr., 30, of Inman

Ricky Darrell Holt, 37, of Inman

Jennifer Michelle Long, 36, of Chesnee

Christopher Randall Maddox, 29, of Converse

The sheriff’s office says each suspect is charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary and three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Maddox was identified as the shooter and is also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting victim is still recovering in the hospital. His current condition is unknown, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Deputies say Maddox also faces several drug charges in a separate investigation. Those charges include possession with intent to distribute heroin within a half mile of a school, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a half mile of a school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within a half mile of a school, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a weapon with an altered serial number, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Deputies say Moore was wanted on bench warrants for Failure to Appear for the offenses of Shoplifting and Public Disorderly Conduct.

Warren and Long have bonded out of the Spartanburg County jail, while the other three suspects remain behind bars.