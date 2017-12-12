Help deputies find man who broke into store, stole liquor

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a convenience store break-in.

Greenville County deputies responded to a burglary at the GT Express Mart on Anderson Road around 10:20 p.m. Dec. 1.

Investigators say the suspect used a screwdriver to force his way into the business.

The suspect stole multiple bottles of liquor before leaving the store.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.