GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Interstate 385 southbound will be detoured overnight at the interchange with Interstate 85 for the placement of girders as part of the 85/385 Gateway project.

Traffic on I-385 south will be detoured on to I-85 southbound to Laurens Road where they will be turned around back on to I-85 northbound to I-385 southbound.

The detour will begin at 10:00pm.