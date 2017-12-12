Mary Black Gaffney asking Cherokee Co to pay for EMS service

For 33 years, Mary Black Gaffney has operated EMS services to Cherokee County at no cost, now they’re asking for that to change.

When Cherokee County sold the county run hospital to the private sector in 1984, part of the contract included that the hospital would provide EMS service county wide at no cost to the county.

In a letter sent to Cherokee County on Thursday, Mary Black Gaffney CEO Joshua Self states that starting in March they will need Cherokee County to pay $45,000 a month through May, to help pay for profit losses for the ambulance services they had used. It also asks that Cherokee County take over full financial and operational duties for EMS starting in June.

Self states in the letter that third parties Upstate Carolina EMS and Ambustar Ambulance Service have stated they will terminate their third party contract with Mary Black Gaffney on January 14th, 2018 because of profit loss.

Self goes on to say that if the county does not agree to these terms, they will terminate all EMS services to the county by March 1st.

County Council will be holding an emergency meeting tonight at 6 at county council chambers, to discuss this letter. Self is expected to be there and address council.

To read a copy of the letter from Self, click here: Mary Black Gaffney Letter