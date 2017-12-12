Miss South Carolina 1955 to be special guest at Spartanburg Christmas parade

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of people are expected to line the streets in downtown Spartanburg for the 30th annual Christmas parade Tuesday evening.

The parade is put on by the Spartanburg Jaycees. This year Miss South Carolina 1955 will be a special guest.

Martha Hines, 81, says she started doing pageants to further her education.

“It was a good way to make money to go to college, to help mommy and daddy,” Hines said.

However, it soon became a passion, and Hines went on to win several pageants across the state.

“I met a lot of wonderful people,” Hines said.

Although pageants were in her past, on Tuesday she gets to experience it again.

“We just wanted to give Miss Hines the opportunity to relive that moment in time where she was able to wear that crown,” said Jessica Newman, the business development director at Eden Terrace where Hines currently lives.

Eden Terrace is an assisted living facility in Spartanburg. It partners with a non-profit called Second Wind Dreams that allows seniors to re-live moments in their earlier years or experience something they never got the chance to do.

“Martha and her smile radiate happiness throughout this building each and every day, so for us to have the opportunity to share that beauty and warmth with the community of Spartanburg is really important,” Newman said.

Hines will be dusting off some of her old pageant waves for the parade where she will be riding in a vintage car with one of her crowns.

When she used to compete, Hines’ talent was playing the piano.

She says she used to be a music teacher at Dorman High School.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m.