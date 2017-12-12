More charges for car break-in suspect in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Pickens County deputies say a man arrested on December 8 for several car break-ins has now been charged with eight more.

37-year-old Luke Elliot Lister was arrested after a traffic stop on Friday.

Lister is suspected of breaking into 18 different vehicles between November 21 and December 8.

Lister was originally charged with eight counts of Auto Breaking and Entering, six counts of Petit Larceny, and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun.

Those charges stemmed from eight car break-ins on November 21 on Powder Mill Road and Smith Memorial Highway.

Deputies say the new charges stem from car break-ins on Browning Road, Briarcliff Road, and Bluebird Lane on December 5 and car break-ins on Clear Dawn Drive and Doberman Trail on December 8.

The new charges are eight counts of Auto Breaking and five counts of Petit Larceny-Enhanced.