SC lawmaker working to up punishment for trains blocking roads

Columbia (WSPA) — A South Carolina lawmaker is now looking into stiffening the punishment for trains that block the roads for long periods of time.

South Carolina currently has an ordinance that bans trains from doing this for longer than five minutes. The current penalty for violating this is only $5-$20.

This is all according to The State newspaper.

A State Representative for Columbia says he’s planning on filing a bill that ups those penalties. The fine would be raised to $5,000 for each lane of traffic that is blocked for longer than five minutes. This would be on state roads.

That fine would also increase to $10,000 per each lane of traffic if it happens during the busy hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.