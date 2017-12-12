Shopping local art for the holidays

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re still trying to find something special to get friends or family this year, we have an idea–local art!

West Main Artists Co-op is a place where local artists create and display their work to the public. The Co-op features a diverse collection of handcrafted work including jewelry, paintings, sculpture, ceramics, art glass, prints, and photography.

It’s open Tuesdays through Saturdays. The shop is located on West Main Street in Spartanburg. For more information, click here.