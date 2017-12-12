Suspect tries leaving Walmart with $800+ in items, deputies say

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in a recent shoplifting at the Walmart store in Seneca.

An Oconee County sheriff’s deputy responded to a shoplifting at the store on Saturday.

A store employee reported the suspect was leaving the store with unpaid items when she was asked for a receipt. The suspect appeared to look for a receipt before running into the parking lot and leaving the scene.

Deputies say $806.36 worth of items were recovered, including housewares and makeup.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tipsters can also submit tips online – click or tap here for the link.

Information is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.