(WSPA) – December 12 is National Ding-a-Ling Day in the United States.

On this day “ding-a-lings” call they haven’t heard from in a while. Maybe it’s an old classmate, a co-worker, or a neighbor from years ago.

It started in 1972 when Franky Hyle started the National Ding-a-Ling club. It had 871 original members.

The word ding-a-ling means “one who hears bells in his head.”