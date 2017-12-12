Upstate HS student charged after bringing BB gun to school

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A Greenwood High School student was detained and charged after they were found with a BB gun on campus.

According to Greenwood School District 50, the student posted a photo to Snapchat with a BB gun on campus on Friday, December 8.

The district says school administration and law enforcement investigated and the student will be “disciplined in accordance to Student Rights & Responsibilities handbook.”

“We take all of these matters seriously,” district Community Services Coordinator Johnathan L. Graves stated.

“We will always remain proactive in dealing with these types of incidents. We appreciate the thorough investigation conducted by school administration and local law enforcement in dealing with this situation. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”