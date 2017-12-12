USC’s Moore To Play In Senior Bowl

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (December 11, 2017) — University of South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl, it was announced Monday. Moore will wear the Block C on his helmet one final time and look to impress National Football League scouts on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on NFL Network.

Moore’s Senior Bowl bid comes after a standout career in which the Cooper City, Fla., native left his mark as one of the finest linebackers in Carolina history. His 348 tackles rank sixth in Carolina history, and he holds a share of the school record with 14 career interceptions. He earned First-Team All-SEC laurels from the league’s head coaches following his senior season.

This season, the 6-2, 218-pounder leads the Gamecocks with 88 tackles and three interceptions. He returned an interception for a touchdown in a win over Arkansas and posted a career-best 15-tackle performance against Clemson, one of three double-digit tackle efforts he tallied during the season. He is poised to become just the 15th player in FBS history to pace his team in tackles in four separate seasons.

The Senior Bowl annually serves as the premier showcase for graduating seniors looking to jumpstart a career in the NFL. Over the last decade, an average of 84 Senior Bowl participants have gone on to hear their names called in the NFL Draft.

Moore will be the 36th Gamecock to take part in the Senior Bowl and the first since 2016, when current New York Giants tight end Jerell Adams caught three passes for 49 yards.

Moore is the second member of the Carolina senior class to earn a spot in a postseason all-star game. Offensive lineman Cory Helms will suit up in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 20, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Before beginning his NFL journey, Moore will lead the Gamecocks (8-4) against Michigan (8-4) on Monday, Jan. 1, in the Outback Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET in Tampa, Fla., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.