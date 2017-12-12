Whitmire man killed in rollover crash

NEWBERRY Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner says a 58-year-old driver from Whitmire was killed in a traffic accident on Monday morning.

The victim is identified by the coroner’s office as Phillip Ryan Jeter of Whitmire.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11 on Highway 176 near McCullough Road in Whitmire.

Troopers say Jeter was traveling south on Highway 176 when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, culvert and tree. The pickup truck he was driving overturned.

Authorities say Jeter died at the scene of the accident from injuries.

His death has been ruled an accident.