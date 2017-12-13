2 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two students were taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Greenville County.

The bus had just left Rudolph Gordon Elementary School when the crash happened around 2:40pm.

38 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Greenville County Schools.

The two students who were taken to the hospital were taken as a precaution.

No serious injuries were reported, according to the district.

The crash happened at the corner of Scuffletown Road and East Georgia Road near the school.

Parents of the students on the bus were notified of the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.