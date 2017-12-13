ACA Dec 15th deadline coming soon, people encouraged to finalize benefit selections

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA)

The deadline to enroll for Marketplace coverage is Friday December 15th, meaning if you miss it, you’ll pay medical costs out of pocket.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report thousands more people are signing up this year in South Carolina compared to this time last year, but they worry some people still might be left out.

BlueCross BlueShield has made help sites available cross the state, all month long. They are the sole provider in SC and are looking to help people make changes or sign up for the best plan.

Experts said some people are not aware that they still are required by law to have health care benefits.

Decisions from Washington also mean this year, you have less time to sign up for insurance than last year. There’s also changes and cuts in funding for workers who helped people sign up and less advertisement to remind people to sign up.

BCBS representatives said they’ve made changes to their Gold, Silver and Bronze plans but they said it will help better cover families and individuals.

Discounts and low premiums and copays vary by income level and other factors.

Shawn Skillman of BCBS said it’s also important to remember you can’t make changes after Friday’s deadline.

Visit Healthcare.gov here

Here’s more information about help locations from BCBS SC.

The centers will be in a number of locations, including hotels and business offices. The dates, locations and times are:

