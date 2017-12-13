Breaking: Wofford football coach Mike Ayers to retire

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Wofford College head football coach Mike Ayers will announce his retirement Wednesday afternoon sources tell 7 Sports Director Pete Yanity.

The school has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m.

Ayers just completed his 30th season as head coach of the Terriers with a record of 10-2, another Southern championship and advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

He’s the winningest coach in Wofford history with a record of 200-138-1. The Terriers won five Southern Conference Championships in 2003, 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2017 during his time as head coach.

His overall record of 211-159-2 – including three seasons at East Tennessee State – made him the third winningest active coach in FCS.

Ayers immediately turned around the football fortunes at Wofford when he took the job in 1987. The Terriers were transformed from a 1-10 record to a .500 team in his first season in 1988. In 1990, Wofford earned an NCAA Division II playoff berth.

His fellow coaches named Ayers Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2000, 2003 and 2007. He won the Eddie Robinson Award as Division I-AA’s National Coach of the Year in 2003.

Ayers is the dean of college football coaches in the Palmetto state. South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough is second behind the Wofford coach – in time on the job – at 16 seasons.

The assistant coaching staff at Wofford has been extremely stable during his 30 seasons. Offensive coordinator Wade Lang has been on the staff for 30 years. Offensive line coach Eric Nash has been with Ayers for 15 seasons. Six of the ten coaches are Wofford graduates.

Ayers and his wife, Julie, have two daughters, Katie and Courtney, and a son, Travis.

Reporting by Pete Yanity