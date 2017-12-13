Clear view of Geminid meteor shower expected in Upstate & WNC

(WSPA) – The Geminid meteor shower is here!

Overnight December 13-14 will have the peak of the annual Geminid meteor shower.

You’ll have to bundle up because the best time to view the shower is around 2:00am. But you should get a great view, clear skies are forecast.

The Geminid meteor shower is one of the best of the year. You can expect up to 120 meteors per hour across the night’s sky.

While most meteor showers come from comets, the Geminid meteors come from the small remnants of asteroid 3200 Phaethon as it interacts with the Earth’s atmosphere.