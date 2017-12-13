Driver airlifted following crash on Poinsett Hwy

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner’s office says a woman trapped for at least an hour in a crash is expected to live.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on North Parker Road and Poinsett Highway in Greenville.

Duncan Chapel and Parker Fire District responded to the scene, along with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Fire Chief Steve Alverson said a vehicle went down an embankment.

The coroner’s office says the victim was trapped for an hour or so, but was alert and talking when she was removed from the wreckage. He said they don’t believe the victim’s injuries are life threatening.

Chief Alverson said the driver was airlifted to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A spokesman with the agency did not have immediate details on the crash.