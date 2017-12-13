Easley man indicted on federal child porn charges

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An Easley man has been indicted on federal child pornography charges, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

60-year-old William F. Haynes is charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Distribution of Child Pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Project Safe Childhood is an initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

Haynes faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if he is found guilty.