Furman’s Schmidt Makes FCS All-America

Furman Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman center Matthew Schmidt has been named to the 2017 Associated Press Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) All-America second team, it was announced today.

Schmidt, a consensus 2017 1st Team All-Southern Conference selection in voting by league head coaches and media, also earned the league’s prestigious Jacobs Blocking Award this year, becoming the 15th Paladin to do so.

The Stokesdale, N.C., product and team co-captain started all 13 games and tallied a unit high 839 snaps this fall in helping Furman, the SoCon No. 7 preseason pick by head coaches, overcome an 0-3 start en route to an 8-5 record, league second place regular season finish, and FCS second round playoff appearance.

He headlined an offensive front that helped Furman average 225.8 ypg rushing (4.7 ypc) and produce 36 rushing touchdowns, clearing the way for All-SoCon running backs Antonio Wilcox (814 yds., 14 TDs) and Kealand Dirks (720 yds., 9 TDs).

Schmidt played a central role in Furman’s offense that paced the SoCon in scoring (32.6 ppg), ranked second in total offense (423.6 ypg), and surrendered an FCS low seven sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound four-year starter saw action in 40 games in his Paladin tenure, posted 39 starts, and logged 2,472 career plays.

He is the 63rd football All-American in Furman history.