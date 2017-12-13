Help find missing woman in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Asheville need the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Officers say 31-year-old Linda Clawson was last seen on Mame Road in the Kenilworth area.

Clawson is 5’2″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a cream colored dress, black sweater, tan knee-high boots, a tan jacket, and a white scarf.

Asheville Police say she is currently without medications for several medical disorders.

A Silver Alert has also been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.