Holiday shipping season: Putting the different mailing services to the test

(WFLA) — Christmas is just around the corner, and workers at shipping companies will be working almost as hard Santa’s elves.

News Channel 8 put the mailing services to the test by sending out three identical packages, each with a different carrier. We sent the packages using the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS.

The packages were sent from Tampa to our sister station WROC in Rochester, New York.

Here is the cost break down:

U.S. Postal Service: $10.03

UPS: $10.64

FedEx: $11.29

News Channel 8 sent out the packages on December 8, all with regular ground delivery, and tracked the progress.

The first to arrive was FedEx on December 12. As of Wednesday, December 13, the other two packages sent with USPS and UPS are still on their way.

Tracking numbers indicate the package with UPS will arrive on Thursday and the package with the U.S. Postal Service will arrive next week.

If you want to make sure your packages arrive on time for the holidays, you’ll want to you check this list of shipping deadlines from the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS…you may even want to check it twice.