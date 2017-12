SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Canadian researcher says, “man flu” is real.

You’ve probably heard “man flu” used to describe men suspected of exaggerating how sick they are. But according to research published this week, women have stronger immune systems than men.

It’s also shown, with many respiratory diseases, men are more susceptible to complications.

Other scientists still argue there’s too little evidence to say man flu exists.