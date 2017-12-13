Magee Earns SoCon Player Of The Week

Wofford Athletics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford guard Fletcher Magee has been named the Southern Conference men’s basketball player of the week for week five (Dec. 5-12), as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. The player of week nod is the fourth of Magee’s career and his second of the young season.

Magee helped Wofford to a 2-0 record on the week. On December 6, the junior paced Wofford to a 63-60 win over Georgia Tech. He led all players with 36 points, matching his career high. Magee played all 40 minutes in the contest and finished 12-22 (54.5%) from the field and 8-14 (57.1%) from beyond the arc. He also added a season high four rebounds and finished with two steals and one assist. Tied at 60, Magee hit the game winner with 1.9 seconds on the clock to give Wofford the lead and eventually the win.

In Wofford’s 104-45 win over Johnson & Wales, Magee played just 15 minutes but scored 22 points to lead all players. He shot a season high 80% (8-10) and went 4-5 from three. He, again, added four rebounds.

The native of Orlando, Fla. leads the nation in total three pointers made (46) and three pointers per game (4.60). He is in the top 10 nationally in Division 1 in four other categories including three point field goal percentage (second), total field goals made (fourth), points per game (sixth) and total points (ninth). He leads the SoCon in scoring, averaging 23.8 points per game, and his free throw percentage is still perfect from the line.

Magee and the Terriers, riding a three game win streak, are off this week for exams and return to the court Sunday, Dec. 17 against High Point as part of the Mountain Invitational held at the US Cellular Center in Asheville.

Other nominees: Frankie Johnson (The Citadel), Bo Hodges (ETSU), Devin Sibley (Furman), Ria’n Holland (Mercer), James Dickey (UNCG), Demetrius Denzel-Dyson (Samford), Makinde London (Chattanooga) and Deriece Parks (Western Carolina).