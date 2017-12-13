Meth, Fentanyl and other drugs seized in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD Co., N.C. (WSPA) — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says illegal drugs and weapons were seized in a recent sweep that resulted in almost 30 felony arrests.

Sheriff’s deputies and other county agencies that make up the Unified Narcotics Investigative Team carried out the operation over a three-week period.

Officers made 29 felony arrests and issued 129 citations, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. They also seized 85 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of heroin, 1.2 grams of Fentanyl and 6.7 grams of cocaine, along with 12 weapons. Deputies say some of those weapons were in the hands of convicted felons.

“Our drug enforcement efforts have been and will continue to be largely focused on cutting off the dealers who bring this poison into our county and direct it into the hands of those with addictions. We want those who are in need of help and support to have a real chance at getting it,” Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said in a statement.