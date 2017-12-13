Moonshine, marijuana and guns seized in Yancey Co. bust

YANCEY Co., N.C. (WSPA) — A Burnsville, N.C. man faces charges after officers discovered a moonshine still and much more.

Yancey County deputies and officers with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission were investigating a complaint of illegal trapping on Dec. 1 when they found the still used to make moonshine in the Micaville area.

The sheriff’s office said officers also discovered more than five gallons of moonshine, marijuana in 67 jars – quart and pint sized – as well as nine firearms.

Gary Allan Hoover, 56, of Burnsville is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession and sale of non-taxed alcoholic beverage, manufacturing liquor with no permit, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies say Hoover remains in the Yancey County jail under a $45,000 bond.

He’s expected to appear in court later this month.