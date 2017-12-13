New arson dog needed at Greenville Co. Sheriff’s office

GREENVILLE, SC – She’s a lovable part of the team, but also a crucial one.

Misty, the K9 arson dog, has been working with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office since 2011 when she was just 2 years old.

Now after six years of service, she’s getting ready to turn in her badge.

“She’ll get to enjoy the pet life instead of working every single day,” said Master Deputy Charles Gonzalez, k9 handler with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is now on the hunt for her replacement.

The estimated cost for a new K9 is between $12-15 thousand dollars, according to Sgt. Flood, and all of that money, he said, will come from donations.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department ‘s first fundraiser was held Wednesday from 11-9pm at Carolina Ale House in downtown Greenville.

10 percent of the proceeds went toward the cause.

“We’re definitely very thankful for the generosity and support from the community, so we’re able to have a dog like this,” said Sgt. Flood.

Arson dogs like Misty are used after the flames are out.

The K9 is able to sniff out gasoline and other flammable liquids that someone may have spread in the house to start the fire.

“She saves us lots of man hours by using her nose for just a few minutes,” Gonzalez said.

According to the sheriff’s office, to their knowledge they’re the only law enforcement agency in the state, other than SLED, that has an arson dog.

The agency does, however, use her to assist with other county’s fire investigations.

“Misty often times gets activated to other agencies,” explained Sgt. Ryan Flood, a spokesperson at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. “We just recently went down to Oconee to assist with an arson investigation as well.”

Flood said Misty has gone to more than 260 fires over the years.

In November she helped investigators on the scene of a fire at Power 4 Living Church in Pelzer.