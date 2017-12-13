Operation Grinch in Union County

Union County, SC

Recent arrests in Union County, now raising concerns about drug activity in their community.

31 people were recently arrested in a six month undercover operation called, Operation Grinch.

These are the faces of accused drug offenders in Union County. For many, Sheriff Taylor says crystal meth is their drug of choice.

Sheriff David Taylor says, “3 or 4 years ago we were finding 17 to 20 meth labs in our county. This year we have found three.”

The price of meth is low, while demand is still high and according to the sheriff, some of the supply is being traced to drug cartels in Mexico.

The drug issue is causing a ripple effect throughout the community of 28,000.

Calandra Barrett grew up in Union County, now as a mom, she hopes her children will see a better community because of Sheriff Taylor’s efforts.

Calandra says, “When I saw the people that were being arrested there were a lot of them that did deserve to be arrested but there were a couple people who got caught up and we’re actually innocent, but I do appreciate the fact that the county is trying to crack down on the drug problem there’s been a drug problem in union for a long time.”

Sheriff Taylor says, “We’re working with local agencies we’re working with the school district and we here in about children come to school hungry. The reason a lot of times is because the money is being spent on illegal drugs.”

Many of those arrested are repeat offenders, who according to the Sheriff, shoplift and break into homes to support their habits.

Local industries offer jobs that pay more than minimum wage, However passing the drug test many times becomes an issue.

The sheriff knows that saving all is nearly impossible, but saving one at a time makes the effort worth while.

With more than 80 people behind bars to-date in connection to Operation Grinch, they’ll receive bond and eventually have their day in court.