Spartanburg police searching for suspect in robbery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery.

The robbery was reported Wednesday morning at 1544 E. Main Street. That’s the address for United Community Bank.

Major Art Littlejohn said a perimeter has been set up and police are searching for the suspect.

Police released photos of the suspect who’s described as a black male. He may have been wearing a wig at the time of the robbery.

Police released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify the subject to contact the Investigation Division.

It’s the second bank robbery this week in the city of Spartanburg.

Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union on John B. White Sr. Boulevard was robbed Monday morning. Police arrested the suspect later that day at a hotel in Asheville.

