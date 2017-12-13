Teens on ‘mini crime spree’ caught breaking in car, deputies say

McDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say two teens went on a “mine crime spree” before their arrests in McDowell County.

A woman told deputies that she caught a woman breaking into her Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday morning. The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Tayla Denae Martin of Nebo, was being followed by another teen in a white Chevrolet PT Cruiser, according to deputies.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged Martin with larceny and two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Deputies have also charged a 17-year-old boy with two counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and one count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny.

Deputies say the male suspect was tied to another attempted break-in. The victim in that case also reported seeing a white PT Cruiser at the scene.

As an officer was arresting the duo, deputies say someone reported several items totaling $1,420 were stolen in a car break-in in Nebo. Most of the the victim’s property was recovered, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say an investigation also linked the teens to that case.